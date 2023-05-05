IRS whistleblower's attorneys meet with congressional investigators on Hunter Biden probe

Attorneys for an IRS whistleblower who allege there is political interference at the Justice Department in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation met with congressional investigators on May 5. Hunter Biden is seen here in Syracuse, New York in February.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/FILE

Attorneys for an IRS whistleblower who allege there is political interference at the Justice Department in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation met with congressional investigators Friday to lay the groundwork for what their client hopes to share with Congress, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The attorneys privately offered investigators from the Democratic-led Senate Finance Committee and Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee a glimpse into the information their client could share with Congress, the sources said. Such a disclosure is a typical early step in whistleblower cases involving sensitive tax information.