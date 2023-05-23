(CNN) — An attorney for an unnamed IRS whistleblower is shedding light on key meetings that exposed divisions between prosecutors and investigators on how to proceed with a criminal investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, according to a letter to a federal watchdog agency obtained by CNN.

In a letter to the US Office of Special Counsel, Tristan Leavitt – one of the whistleblower’s attorneys – described a series of meetings in October 2022 in which tensions flared between federal prosecutors and some investigators working on the Hunter Biden case.