Iran smuggled weapons and military equipment into Syria using humanitarian aid shipments as a cover following a devastating earthquake there in February, two sources familiar with US intelligence and an Israeli defense official told CNN.

The intelligence suggests that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps., and specifically the IRGC's Quds Force which specializes in unconventional warfare, used convoys from Iraq to covertly transport the arms and ammunition into Syria, the source said.

CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed reporting.