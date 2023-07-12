Iowa’s special session places abortion at forefront in 2024 GOP primary

Iowa’s legislature will kick off a special session aimed at banning abortion in most cases after about six weeks of pregnancy, and seen here, the Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 9, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

(CNN) — Iowa’s Republican-controlled legislature advanced a bill that would ban most abortions in the state as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The state’s Senate passed a bill late Tuesday in a 32 to 17 vote and is now headed to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for signing, after she ordered a special legislative session with the sole purpose of restricting the procedure in the state.