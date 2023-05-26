Iowa governor signs bill to loosen child labor laws

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, seen here on January 23, signed a bill into law on May 26 that rolls back child labor protections.

 Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register/AP/File

(CNN) — Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill Friday that loosens child labor laws by extending the hours that teens can work and the establishments where they can be employed.

The state legislature passed the GOP-led bill earlier this month largely along party lines after weeks of fierce debate. Democrats argued that easing the rules would endanger children and distract them from school and extracurricular activities, while the bill’s backers maintained that it would provide greater job opportunities. Iowa joins several states that have introduced or enacted legislation aiming to loosen child labor laws.