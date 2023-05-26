(CNN) — Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Friday that rolls back child labor protections by extending the hours that teens can work and the establishments where they can be employed.

The state legislature passed the GOP-led bill earlier this month largely along party lines after weeks of fierce debate. Democrats argued that loosening protections would endanger children and distract them from school and extracurricular activities, while the bill’s backers maintained that it would provide greater job opportunities. Iowa joins several states that have introduced or enacted legislation aiming to relax child labor protections.