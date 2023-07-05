(CNN) — Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that she will convene a special legislative session next week for the sole task of passing abortion restrictions.

The governor’s call for lawmakers to return comes weeks after Iowa’s Supreme Court declined to lift a block on the state’s 6-week abortion ban, deadlocking in a 3-3 vote whether to overturn a lower court decision that deemed the 2018 law unconstitutional.

