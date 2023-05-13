In a small conference room just off a runway at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, some of the US Air Force's most elite F-16 pilots were gathered. They spoke casually to one another, snacking on granola bars and fruit; water bottles and paper littered the table beneath laptops and tablets.

The 12-person team might have seemed relaxed despite the dangerous maneuvers they were able to pull off, but their focus on the task ahead was clear.