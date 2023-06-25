Inside Biden’s response to the insurrection in Russia

President Joe Biden is seen here in San Francisco, California on June 20.

 Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — As President Joe Biden was walking from the White House residence to a briefing on the unfolding crisis in Russia, not much was certain.

It wasn’t obvious, for example, how a column of Wagner group mercenaries rapidly advancing toward Moscow might affect the war in Ukraine. Nor was it clear whether Russian troops under the command of President Vladimir Putin had the will to fight them.