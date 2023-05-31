(CNN) — President Joe Biden ended the month of May the same way he began it: with a phone call to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. .

His first call invited McCarthy to the first in a series of meetings to negotiate an agreement on the debt ceiling and the budget. His latest came Wednesday night, after a bipartisan coalition in the House voted 314 to 117 to comfortably pass that agreement, moving the White House a critical step closer to dodging the kind of economic calamity that could derail two years of legislative progress – and a reelection campaign (the legislation now goes to the Senate where it’s expected to pass but timing for a vote is still unclear).