(CNN) — An Indiana man has been charged after allegedly threatening Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and his family in voicemails, according to a court document.

Aaron Thompson, 33, told United States Capitol Police that he’d left the voicemails at Banks’ office because he disagrees with him politically, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WISH. Thompson had been intoxicated at the time, he told USCP.

