(CNN) — US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting chief, Tae Johnson, is set to retire at the end of June, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday.

Johnson’s departure from ICE, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, marks the second significant shake up among the Biden administration’s immigration officials in recent days. Last week, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told employees he would be leaving the agency.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.