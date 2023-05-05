Hunter Biden's aggressive new legal strategy initially caused anxiety at White House

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, attends a ceremony at the White House in July 2022. Hunter Biden's aggressive new legal strategy against increasing Republican attacks on him initially caused anxiety at the White House.

 Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

The White House initially reacted with anxiety toward a decision by Hunter Biden's lawyer to pursue an aggressive legal strategy against increasing Republican attacks on him, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Much of the tension centered around Kevin Morris, the lawyer, bringing on attorney Abbe Lowell, who is known for his aggressive style and litigious nature. Since joining Hunter Biden's legal team, Lowell has fired off letters demanding investigations into Biden's opponents, filed a federal lawsuit in his defense and been involved in a child support dispute.

CNN's Sara Murray, Jeremy Diamond, Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.