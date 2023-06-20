Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax charges, strikes deal on gun charge

Madison
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will plead guilty to three federal charges.
(CNN) — Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge, the Justice Department said Tuesday in court filings.
The plea deal will have immediate reverberations in the 2024 presidential election.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
