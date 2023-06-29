Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has settled his child support case in Arkansas, reaching an agreement with the mother of one of his children, resolving a dispute that became a legal headache for him in recent months.

 Patrick Semansky/AP/FILE

The settlement was announced in a court filing Thursday in Arkansas state court.