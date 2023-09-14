Legal analyst reacts to Hunter Biden indictment on gun charges
(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been indicted by special counsel David Weiss in connection with a gun he purchased in 2018, the first time in US history the Justice Department has charged the child of a sitting president.

The three charges include making false statements on a federal firearms form and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

CNN’s Devan Cole, Kate Sullivan and Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.