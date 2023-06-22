(CNN) — Hunter Biden is expected to attend the state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday evening, according to a guest list released by the White House, marking his first public appearance at the White House since his plea agreement was announced.

His inclusion is a notable show of support from President Joe Biden, whose long-standing loyalty to his son has been on full display after Hunter Biden reached a plea agreement with the Justice Department. The younger Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge.