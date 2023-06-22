Hunter Biden among high-profile guests at state dinner honoring Indian PM Modi

US President Joe Biden (R), US first lady Jill Biden (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave the South Lawn after the welcome ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Hunter Biden attended the state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday evening, marking his first public appearance at the White House since his plea agreement was announced.

His inclusion marked a notable show of support from President Joe Biden, whose long-standing loyalty to his son has been on full display after Hunter Biden reached a plea agreement with the Justice Department. The younger Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge.

CNN’s DJ Judd contributed to this report.