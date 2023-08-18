CNN identifies unindicted co-conspirators from Trump's Georgia case
(CNN) — If former President Donald Trump were facing the booking process that newly charged criminal defendants in Fulton County typically experience, he might find himself lingering for hours at the Rice Street jail waiting for his fingerprints and mug shot to be taken.

Even by the standards of local jails, the Fulton County jail on Rice Street has a reputation for troubled conditions for inmates. Last month, the US Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation into living conditions, access to health care, violence against detainees and possible discrimination against those with psychiatric disabilities.

CNN’s Nick Valencia, Jason Morris and Kevin Conlon contributed to this report.