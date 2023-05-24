(CNN) — Florida lawmakers were poised this year to protect election workers from harassment. Then, conservative “election integrity” activists worked to kill the effort.

Emails obtained by the investigative group Documented through public record requests – and provided to CNN – show how leaders of a coalition called Florida Fair Elections raised objections to language that sought to make it a third-degree felony to harass or intimidate election workers with the intention of interfering with their duties. Within weeks of the group’s lobbying effort, Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature had stripped the provision from a broad elections bill that passed late last month, which was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature on Tuesday.

CNN’s Steve Contorno contributed to this report.