(CNN) — Texas’ most populous county – Harris County, which is home to Houston – has filed a lawsuit against state officials challenging the constitutionality of a new law that eliminates the position of local elections administrator, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee announced Thursday.

Menefee, a Democrat, said his team is seeking a court order to temporarily block the law, known as SB 1750, from going into effect on September 1, allowing the county’s elections administrator to continue to manage elections and voter registration until a final decision is reached in the case.

