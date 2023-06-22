House votes to refer Biden impeachment resolution to committee

Rep. Lauren Boebert, at right, speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol in June 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

(CNN) — The House voted Thursday to pass a rule sending a resolution offered by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado to committee, effectively pausing a move to bring a privileged motion to the floor that would have forced members to vote on whether to impeach President Joe Biden.

The rule was passed along party lines.