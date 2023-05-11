The House voted Thursday to pass a bill that would help recover fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits paid out during the pandemic.

The final vote was 230-200, with 10 Democrats crossing over to vote with the Republicans. An ironic twist on the House floor occurred when now-indicted New York Republican Rep. George Santos, who has been accused of committing this same fraud, voted for the bill. Santos was also a co-sponsor of the legislation.

CNN's Haley Talbot, Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed.