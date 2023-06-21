House votes to censure Democratic congressman who led Trump investigations

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California is seen on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, in May.

 Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

(CNN) — The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, a key lawmaker in Democrats’ congressional investigations into former President Donald Trump during his presidency.

The vote was 213-209 along party lines. Republican members of the House Ethics Committee – Michael Guest of Mississippi, Dave Joyce of Ohio, Andrew Garbarino of New York, John Rutherford of Florida and Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota – voted present. GOP Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado also voted present but he is not on the Ethics Committee.