House to recess Thursday, will be called back for debt ceiling vote if deal is reached

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during a meeting on the debt ceiling with President Joe Biden, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 22.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has announced that the House will recess following votes on Thursday and will be called back to vote if a debt limit deal is reached.

“Following tomorrow’s votes, if some new agreement is reached between President (Joe) Biden and Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy, members will receive 24 hours notice in the event we need to return to Washington for any additional votes, either over the weekend or next week,” he said on Wednesday.

