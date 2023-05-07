The House will vote on Republicans' wide-ranging border security package on Thursday -- the same day the Covid-era Title 42 policy that has enabled the US to swiftly expel certain migrants is set to expire, GOP leadership sources told CNN.

The bill, known as HR 2, would codify some of the border programs implemented by former President Donald Trump, including the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which mandated that migrants stay in Mexico while going through the asylum process. It also would pour more resources into security at the southern border, restart bosrder wall construction, add more border personnel and upgrade border technology, among other provisions.

CNN's Jasmine Wright, Priscilla Alvarez, Lauren Fox and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.