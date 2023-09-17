GOP MAKES SHORT TERM FUNDING BILL, SHUTDOWN STILL LOOMS (4amET)
Washington (CNN) — House Republicans are moving ahead with a plan to temporarily fund the government while beefing up border security – a proposal that is dead on arrival in the Senate and even faces difficulties in the House, raising the likelihood of a government shutdown at the end of the month.

A group of six Republican members – three from the conservative House Freedom Caucus and three from the centrist-leaning Main Street Caucus – worked through the weekend to finalize a tentative deal on a short-term spending plan that they hope will get buy-in from across the Republican conference.