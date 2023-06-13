(CNN) — The House is taking up a pair of GOP-led bills that Republicans say would prevent a nationwide ban on gas stoves – a messaging opportunity for Republicans over an issue that has become part of the political culture wars – despite the White House’s insistence that it has no such plans. On Tuesday, the chamber passed the first of the two bills by a vote of 248 to 180.

Republicans have accused the Biden administration of wanting to ban gas stoves despite the fact that the White House said in January that President Joe Biden does not support a gas stove ban. A statement of administration policy expresses opposition to the House bills, but also says “the administration has been clear that it does not support any attempt to ban the use of gas stoves.”