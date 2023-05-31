House passes debt limit deal as lawmakers race to avert default

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as he walks through Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building on May 30 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to pass a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, as lawmakers race to prevent a catastrophic default.

The bill will next need to be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. In the Senate, any one lawmaker can delay a swift vote and it is not yet clear when a final vote will take place.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Morgan Rimmer and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.