House passes bill to block Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

Lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution seeking to block the forgiveness program as well as end the pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/File

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration’s one-time student loan forgiveness program is facing a fresh threat from House Republicans while it awaits a ruling from the Supreme Court about whether the proposal can take effect.

The House voted Wednesday to pass a resolution seeking to block the forgiveness program as well as end the pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments.