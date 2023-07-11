House Judiciary Chair proposes budget cuts to FBI and Justice Department

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan speaks during a business meeting on Capitol Hill on February 1 in Washington, DC. Jordan is calling on Congress to stop funding Department of Justice investigations into elected officials, political candidates and their families until a new policy for how they are managed is developed.

(CNN) — House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio is calling on Congress to stop funding Department of Justice investigations into elected officials, political candidates and their families until a new policy for how they are managed is developed.

The a far-fetched ask from a key Donald Trump ally would indirectly vault the federal investigations of the former president into an already messy spending fight.

