House GOP leaders struggle to resolve standoff over social issues in defense bill

The fight over amendments has once again put House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seen here, in Washington, DC, on May 2019 is in a tough spot and underscores the challenge of maintaining unity in a fractious majority that holds only a narrow margin of control.

 Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters/File

(CNN) — House Republican leaders are scrambling to find a path forward on a critical defense policy bill that faces an uncertain future as conservatives push for amendments on controversial social issues that threaten to derail the must-pass legislation.

Conservatives have demanded amendment votes on a number of contentious issues, touching on everything from abortion to transgender rights to Ukraine funding. There still is not a resolution for how leaders will handle those demands, which threaten to alienate moderate Republicans as well as Democrats.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.