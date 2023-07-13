(CNN) — House Republicans are taking a risky path as they gear up for a series of controversial amendment votes that threaten to put the fate of a critical defense policy bill in jeopardy.

In a major concession to conservative hardliners, GOP leaders are moving ahead with a series of votes on amendments ranging from rescinding the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing travel for individuals who seek abortions out of state to barring Department of Defense health care from covering the cost of gender affirming health care.

