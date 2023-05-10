House GOP leaders lock down votes for border bill after facing rebellion

The rising sun creeps across the US Capitol dome in November 2022 in Washington, DC. House GOP leaders are scrambling to quell an internal rebellion over their border security bill.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Republican leaders are moving ahead with a vote on their border security bill after agreeing to make last-minute changes to the package in order to win over GOP holdouts.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy huddled with key lawmakers in House Majority Whip Tom Emmer's office on Wednesday afternoon, where they walked members through their concerns and hammered out language designed to address lingering concerns over provisions related to E-verify and Mexican cartels.