House GOP leaders furiously whip defense bill as passage remains shaky despite concessions

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is seen at the US Capitol on May 28 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(CNN) — House GOP leaders are furiously working behind the scenes to build Republican support for a critical national defense bill as a band of hardline conservatives continue to make demands that could threaten its chances for passage despite already having gotten GOP leaders to cave and allow votes on hot-button amendments.

Conservatives are still unhappy because they wanted some of the controversial provisions they have pushed for to be automatically included in the underlying bill. Now, those hardliners are demanding that GOP leadership whip support for those amendments to try to ensure that they pass, according to multiple sources, and the hardliners have indicated they won’t support the final bill otherwise.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.