House Freedom Caucus voted to remove Greene before July Fourth break, congressman says

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia speaks at former President Donald Trump's rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 2022.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

(CNN) — A majority of the House Freedom Caucus voted to remove GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia just before the current congressional recess on June 23, according to Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, though her ultimate fate in the group remains unclear.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus – for some of the things she’s done,” Harris told reporters Thursday. According to Harris, Greene can no longer attend weekly meetings as they are reserved for members. This would be the first time a member has been ejected from the caucus. Politico first reported the vote.