(CNN) — House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul on Tuesday viewed a dissent cable sent by US diplomats before the frenzied US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the classified information afterward.

The viewing was a win for McCaul, a Republican, who advanced a resolution to hold Blinken in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over the cable, which the committee first subpoenaed for in March. The State Department last week had told McCaul and ranking member Gregory Meeks, a Democrat, that they alone could view the dissent cable “in camera” at the State Department with some personal information redacted.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.