(CNN) — The House appears on track to advance a slate of bills after a tentative agreement was reached between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and hardline conservatives who brought the chamber floor to a halt in retaliation over how GOP leadership handled the debt ceiling deal.

Even if the stalemate comes to an end, however, tensions continue to erupt in the House Republican conference, including from moderates frustrated and angry at conservatives for blocking floor action.

