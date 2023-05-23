House Ethics Committee closes Swalwell investigation

The House Ethics Committee announced it has ended its investigation into Rep. Eric Swalwell. Swalwell is seen here on April 20.

 Tom Williams/AP

(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee announced it has ended its investigation into Rep. Eric Swalwell, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.

“The Committee will take no further action in this matter,” the letter to the California Democrat stated.