House Democrat introduces resolution to expel Santos

A House Democrat introduced a resolution Tuesday afternoon to expel GOP Rep. George Santos - pictured here on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 31.

(CNN) — A House Democrat introduced a resolution Tuesday afternoon to expel GOP Rep. George Santos.

The motion offered by freshman Democratic congressman Robert Garcia is privileged, so House GOP can have until Thursday to schedule the vote. It is not yet clear exactly when the vote will take place.

