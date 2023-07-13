House adopts controversial amendments as defense bill passage hangs in the balance

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is seen at the US Capitol on May 28 in Washington, DC.

(CNN) — The House voted Thursday evening to adopt several controversial amendments pushed by conservative hardliners to a critical national defense bill as the fate of the must-pass legislation hangs in the balance.

Passage of the amendments – which touch on hot-button social issues, including abortion policy – is expected to cost Democratic votes and could potentially imperil final passage of the legislation, unless House Republicans are able to largely unite behind the measure to get it across the finish line. With only a narrow majority, House Republicans could only afford a few defections from within their ranks if there is no support from Democrats.

