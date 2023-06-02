Here’s who would have to work for government benefits – and who wouldn’t – under the debt ceiling package

The draft of a bill that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to raise the nation's debt ceiling is photographed on May 29.

 Jon Elswick/AP

(CNN) — Work requirements in two safety net programs for low-income Americans are set to change under the compromise debt ceiling package negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Broadening work requirements was one of the main sticking points of the deal, with House Republicans demanding additional mandates, many Democratic lawmakers voicing concerns and Biden opening the door to allowing some modifications of the current rules.