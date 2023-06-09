Here’s where Donald Trump allegedly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump allegedly kept classified documents at various places in his Mar-a-Lago resort, including a public ballroom, bathroom and a bedroom.

According to the special counsel’s indictment of Trump released Friday, the Florida resort hosted more than 150 social events including weddings, movie premiers and fundraisers between January 2021 and August 2022, when the FBI executed a court-approved search of the premises for the documents.