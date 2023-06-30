Here’s when your student loan payments will start again

After a more than three-year pause, borrowers will have to restart paying their federal student loan bills in October.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — After a more than three-year pause, borrowers will have to restart paying their federal student loan bills in October.

The Biden administration had intended to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of borrowers before payments resumed, but its proposed student loan forgiveness program was struck down by the Supreme Court and won’t take effect.