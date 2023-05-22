(CNN) — Harlan Crow, the GOP megadonor and real estate magnate who paid for luxury travel for Clarence Thomas, defended his relationship with the Supreme Court justice in an extensive interview with The Atlantic, reiterating he has never discussed cases before the court with Thomas.

“I have never, nor would I ever, think about talking about matters that relate to the judiciary with Justice Clarence Thomas,” Crow said in the interview. Crow said they talk about things that “friends talk about.”