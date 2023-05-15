Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's financial disclosure report shows the former US ambassador to the United Nations was paid between $100,001 and $1 million each for 12 speaking engagements in 2022 and 2023.

The payments were made for speeches Haley delivered in Singapore, Canada and Australia, as well as within the United States in cities like Chicago, New York and Dallas, according to the financial disclosure filed to the Federal Elections Commission. She appeared before an array of organizations, ranging from Barclays Capital Asia Limited to the National Automobile Dealers Association.