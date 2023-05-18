Gorsuch laments Covid-era restrictions as Supreme Court removes Title 42 case from its calendar

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Supreme Court announced Thursday that it would formally remove a case concerning the controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 from its calendar, likely because the Covid-19 public health emergency that serves as the legal underpinning of the program has expired.

In a brief order, the court said that it was wiping away a federal appeals court opinion in the case “with instructions to dismiss” the dispute as moot.