'Do you think Trump should drop out of the race?': CNN anchor asks GOP lawmaker
Video play button

Washington (CNN) — Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy described the case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents as “almost a slam dunk” and said he thinks Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

“I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion. But he will lose to Joe Biden, if you look at the current polls,” he told CNN’s Kasie Hunt on “State of the Union.”

CNN’s Andrew Millman contributed to this report.