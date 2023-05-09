GOP megadonor Harlan Crow rebuffs congressional request to disclose details about travel and real estate deals with Clarence Thomas

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) displays a photo featuring Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas alongside other conservative leaders during a hearing on Supreme Court ethics reform on Capitol Hill on May 02, in Washington, DC.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Harlan Crow, the GOP megadonor who paid for luxury travel for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, declined to answer questions raised by a key Democratic senator who is examining whether those trips and a private real estate deal could have triggered violations of US tax law.

"We have serious concerns about the scope of and authority for this inquiry," Michael D. Bopp, a lawyer for Crow, said in a letter to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Monday evening and obtained by CNN.