GOP hardliners revolt and derail McCarthy’s agenda in retaliation over speaker’s debt limit deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to the press at the US Capitol on May 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(CNN) — A bloc of Republican hardliners blindsided GOP leaders on Tuesday and derailed two bills, a move they said was retaliation for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s deal with President Joe Biden to suspend the national debt limit.

The revolt underscored the fragility of McCarthy’s narrow majority and the lingering tensions with the right-wing of his conference over the debt deal. But the protest also indicated that the members have not yet decided on whether to call for a vote ousting McCarthy from the speakership, something that would rip apart the House GOP and send the chamber into chaos.

CNN’s Haley Talbot contributed to this report.